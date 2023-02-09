Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells 37,566 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 334,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,832. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

