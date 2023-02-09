Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CTO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Rondoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $875,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $299,520.00.

On Monday, December 19th, John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $18.13 on Wednesday, hitting $267.71. The company had a trading volume of 831,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,439. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $275.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

