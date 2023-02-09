Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,197.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 800,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,260. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 44.8% during the second quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 326,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDI. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.