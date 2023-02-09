Insider Selling: HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) Director Patrick F. Busch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,140.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.94. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.74 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4,313.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

