Insider Selling: Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Director Sells $16,300.00 in Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) Director Robert T. Helina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Stories

