Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $59,004.33 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 76,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $59,004.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $43,120.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $60,720.00.

ContextLogic Price Performance

ContextLogic stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 166.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

