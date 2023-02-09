Insider Selling: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,490,000 Shares of Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSE stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,748. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.47 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $890,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.