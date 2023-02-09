Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 160 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $15,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82.

On Thursday, November 10th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,226,705.92.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,439,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,084. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average is $127.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.