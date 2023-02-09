Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Major Shareholder Sells $188,044,800.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7,794.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.