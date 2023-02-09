Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Buys £2,255 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £2,255 ($2,710.66).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 9,066 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £9,972.60 ($11,987.74).

On Friday, November 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 65,786 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £76,311.76 ($91,731.89).

On Friday, November 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 20,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($27,647.55).

On Friday, November 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 30,003 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £34,503.45 ($41,475.48).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

LON:KBT opened at GBX 115 ($1.38) on Thursday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.58 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.44 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, SaaS, ERP agnostic, microservices based architecture; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO.

