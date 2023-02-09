Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Buys 4,960 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,588 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.70 per share, for a total transaction of $380,127.60.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,612 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.38 per share, with a total value of $359,560.56.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,834 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.21 per share, with a total value of $370,471.14.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Tobias Lutke bought 9,668 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $365,063.68.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Tobias Lutke purchased 11,012 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $381,235.44.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $365,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $10.02 on Thursday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,083,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,273,002. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,638 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

