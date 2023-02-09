Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 5,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 2,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Innovent Biologics Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

