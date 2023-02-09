Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.22. Ingredion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.40 EPS.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.48. 27,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

