Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

IR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.67. 147,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.