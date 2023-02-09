IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $45,289.75 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

