Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

Incyte stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Incyte by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Incyte by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after buying an additional 220,208 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Incyte by 8.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after buying an additional 47,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

