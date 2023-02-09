Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $806.82

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 806.82 ($9.70) and traded as high as GBX 932 ($11.20). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 913 ($10.97), with a volume of 432,641 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.44) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The company has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,419.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 867.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 807.61.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

