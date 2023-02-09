Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Trading 11.8% Higher

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.77 and last traded at 0.70. 25,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 20,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.62.

Imperium Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.16.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

Further Reading

