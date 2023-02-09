Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lowered by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $236.74 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

