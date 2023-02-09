IG Group’s (IGG) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.02) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IGG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.55) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.22) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

LON:IGG opened at GBX 808 ($9.71) on Monday. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 851 ($10.23). The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 794.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 796.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 13.26 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

