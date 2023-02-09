Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Shares Up 0.1%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.52. 2,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IDRSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Idorsia from CHF 17 to CHF 15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Idorsia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Idorsia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

