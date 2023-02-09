IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Trimmed by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of IDEX worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IDEX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,705,000 after acquiring an additional 152,391 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,209,000 after buying an additional 172,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,286,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,422. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.