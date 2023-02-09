IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAC. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get IAC alerts:

Insider Activity at IAC

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IAC

IAC Trading Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.12. IAC has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $138.76.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.82). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC will post -13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.