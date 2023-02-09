i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.36 million.
i3 Verticals Stock Down 5.9 %
IIIV stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 85,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,959. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $895.23 million, a P/E ratio of -35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
