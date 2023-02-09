Hyman Charles D Sells 3,785 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

