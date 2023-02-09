Hyman Charles D Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.98 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

