Hunter Kass Sells 3,803 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $165.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.68 and its 200-day moving average is $150.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

