Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $575.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUM. Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $594.94.

HUM stock opened at $494.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.01. Humana has a 1-year low of $408.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 27.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

