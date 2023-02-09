Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 2,441,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,897. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,346,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after purchasing an additional 89,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.