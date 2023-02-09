Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.34

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 90371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

