Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey comprises about 1.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.99. 38,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

