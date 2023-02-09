Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $147.39 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.04 or 0.00048131 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $147.39 million and approximately $31.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00196658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00074688 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,347,256 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

