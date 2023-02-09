hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTOGet Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.43. hopTo shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

