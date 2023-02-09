Honeywell International Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $9.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

