Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLLY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Holley Stock Down 9.7 %

Holley stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Holley will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

