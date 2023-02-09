Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Hillenbrand stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. 259,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $829,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 345.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $1,828,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 34.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

