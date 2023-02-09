Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.55 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. 259,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,206. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.