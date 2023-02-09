Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,463.45

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,463.45 ($17.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,757.50 ($21.13). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,730 ($20.80), with a volume of 354,396 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIK shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.08) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.31) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.23) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,754 ($21.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,618.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,465.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,419.26.

In related news, insider Deneen Vojta acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.47) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($20,471.21).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

