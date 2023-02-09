HI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $569,988.44 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, HI has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $64.17 million and approximately $569,988.44 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00051375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019276 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004273 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00225777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002802 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02395269 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $540,069.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

