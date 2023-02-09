HEX (HEX) 1-Day Volume Tops $28.54 Million

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. HEX has a market cap of $25.69 billion and $28.54 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00438124 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,406.86 or 0.29022139 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00439804 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
