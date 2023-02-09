Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$20.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HRX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE:HRX traded down C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.35. 77,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.18. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$11.20 and a 12-month high of C$18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$459.12 million and a P/E ratio of 20.23.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

