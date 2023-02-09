Hedera Price Tops $0.0714 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $69.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00086709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00064563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00024179 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.499447 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07219478 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $106,691,221.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.