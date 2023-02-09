Head-To-Head Comparison: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) and Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Control Security has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Electronic Control Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -8.84% -13.68% -5.37% Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electronic Control Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 171.60%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Electronic Control Security.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $126.21 million 0.77 -$13.29 million ($0.49) -5.51 Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Control Security has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Summary

Electronic Control Security beats PowerFleet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

About Electronic Control Security

Electronic Control Security, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of technology-based integrated security solutions. It is also involved in support services consisting of risk assessment and vulnerability studies to ascertain a customer’s security requirements in developing a comprehensive risk management and mitigation program. The company was founded in 1976 is headquartered in Clifton, NJ.

