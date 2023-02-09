Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €210.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €210.00 ($225.81) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HNR1 traded up €2.25 ($2.42) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €181.25 ($194.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,088 shares. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($125.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €185.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €166.61.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

