Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,603 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 193,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,032. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

