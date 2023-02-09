Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Advance Auto Parts worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Argus decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

AAP stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.01. The stock had a trading volume of 58,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

