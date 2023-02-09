Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,945 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Celanese worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $162.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

