Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

TRV stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.46. 58,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,821. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

