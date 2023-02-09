Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

IBM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,182. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Stories

