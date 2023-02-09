Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $20.27 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,763,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $247.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

